What Extreme Makeover's Ty Pennington Has Said About His Rocky Relationship With His Dad

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ty Pennington has had quite the journey on his way to becoming the television personality we know and love today. After appearing as a carpenter in TLC's "Trading Spaces," Pennington would become a household name upon landing a job as the host for "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition." Ask any fan, and they'll tell you that Pennington was a big part of why the home improvement show was so enjoyable to watch. He easily found his way into the hearts of viewers due to his energetic personality, enthusiasm for each home project, and apparent genuine dedication to the families on the show.

While the "Trading Spaces" star was all about helping other families live happily ever after in their upgraded homes, the sad truth is that Pennington himself comes from a shaky family foundation. He is very candid about his turbulent childhood and his rocky relationship with his father, Gary Burton.

In his memoir, "Life to the Extreme: How a Chaotic Kid Became America's Favorite Carpenter," the TV show host shared intimate details about his interactions with his absent father. Burton and Pennington's mother, Yvonne Vickery, separated when Pennington was just three years old. Since then, he's met with his dad on rare occasions. Unfortunately, those visits have left the home improv aficionado with feelings of disappointment toward his biological dad.