How Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Got Her Name

Serena Williams is unquestionably the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) when it comes to tennis. But for her family, she's the GMOAT (Greatest Momma Of All Time) too. In February 2018, Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, bought four giant billboards proclaiming that very sentiment in honor of Williams returning to tennis competition just five months after giving birth to their first baby. Ohanian posted the billboards on Instagram with the caption: "Designed them myself, with some help from Jr."

It may have been a slightly over-the-top gesture but it was also super sweet, and we love to see that kind of public support from a husband. The couple's daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., was born on September 1, 2017. She clearly got her first and last names from her father, and it's pretty rare, but also fantastic, to see a cross-gender Jr. and Sr.

But the littlest Ohanian doesn't go by Alexis; instead, she tends to be referred to by her middle name. And, while Alexis may have been named after her father, her middle name, Olympia, connects her to her mother. Serena liked it because she wanted a strong name for her daughter that would help her get through life whenever things got hard, as she explained during an appearance on "The Shine Series."