The Days Of Our Lives Scene That Was The Inspiration For Arleen Sorkin's Harley Quinn

"Days of Our Lives" star Arleen Sorkin died at 67 in August 2023. One of her most iconic roles was that of Harley Quinn in "Batman: The Animated Series." In fact, one scene of her "Days" character, Calliope Jones, inspired the creation of the Joker's sidekick-slash-problematic-love-interest.

In a bedtime story sequence, Calliope transforms into a medieval Harlequin, complete with clown makeup, a ruffled collar and sleeves, and a horn to punctuate jokes with. As seen in this clip, Calliope the Court Jester tries to uplift the spirits of the royal family like any good clown can. She also stages a rescue with the help of some other heroes.

Sorkin was a writer in addition to an actor, and she came up with the idea to transform the cast of "Days" into fairy-tale characters for a spell. "I could never just come in and run my lines," Sorkin told Vulture. "I was forever suggesting stuff, probably out of boredom!" The footage of Sorkin as Calliope the Court Jester fell into the hands of a friend from college, which motivated him to create the formidable Harley Quinn and invite Sorkin to voice her.