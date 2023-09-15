Bravo, Stop Forcing Olivia & Taylor As The Stars Of Southern Charm Season 9

"Southern Charm" is back with Season 9 and the iced tea is chilled and ready to be served ... but is it sweet enough for Miss Patricia or will it flop harder than Danni Baird's engagement?

Kathryn Dennis announced her exit after Season 8's reunion, dealing a major blow to dedicated fans. Naomie Olindo, while yet to make an official statement, is also thought to have left the show for good after joining in Season 3 as Craig Conover's girlfriend. Though they started out as love interests (who can forget Dennis' longtime entanglement with resident Charleston master of controversy Thomas Ravenel?) both became beloved personalities with solid storylines of their own that exceeded their humble beginnings. Now they're gone, producers were left with the worrying dilemma: Who's going to bring the drama?

If you were expecting a drastic shake-up, you'll be waiting 'til the cows come home. Instead, producers have decided to work with what they've got, pulling Taylor Ann Green, aka Shep Rose's ex-flame, and Olivia Flowers, Austen Kroll's ex, to the forefront. In a worrying pivot, they've built an entire season around this young friendship, which has been tarred by Green's alleged off-camera hookup with Kroll.While reality TV fans thrive on dirty dealings and betrayal, this bizarre concoction leaves us pondering just one question. It's not how, when, or where, but simply, why should we care?