General Hospital Explainer: Carly And Nina's Forever Feud

Eventually Sonny regained his memories and blamed Nina for keeping him away from Port Charles. He reunited with Carly, who had her own bone to pick with Nina for not telling her about Sonny being alive. The couple seemed stronger than ever, until it was revealed that Sonny and Nina had carried on a relationship while he suffered from amnesia. In an attempt to win her back, Sonny invited Carly on a date, but she was so late that he ended up in bed with Nina.

Carly repeated history when she found out that Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) was Nina's second long-lost daughter and Nelle's twin sister. She confirmed the rumor with a DNA test, but didn't reveal her findings to anyone. When Willow was diagnosed with leukemia and in need of a bone marrow transplant, Carly eventually told the truth, leading to more animosity over Carly's choice to keep the secret for so long.

A while later, in a gesture of friendship, Nina purchased Carly's share of the Metro Court Hotel so that she could give it back to her and start their relationship fresh. Due to their complicated history, Carly turned her rival down. In a twist of events, Sonny got engaged to Nina, unaware that she had just exposed Carly and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) for insider trading. Once again, Nina and Carly's animosity just might destroy every potential good they could have in their life; or, it might just push Carly and Sonny back together once again.