General Hospital's Cynthia Watros Defends Nina's Decision To Rat Carly Out
For a while, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) hid the fact that they were seeing each other on "General Hospital." When Drew and her son Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) were planning to merge the pharmaceutical company ELQ with Aurora Media, Carly being Carly thought it would be a brilliant idea to buy up tons of Aurora stock to make the company look good in the eyes of shareholders and investors. But because she knew about the merger before the public did, it was considered insider trading. In fact, none of them even thought of it until Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) — who felt he was being ejected from ELQ — threatened to report them to the SEC because it's a crime.
Drew and Carly kept their burgeoning relationship a secret for fear of guilt by association. But somehow Sonny figured out that the two were together, and Nina (Cynthia Watros) overheard him talking to Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero) about it as she flatly stated what Ned's intention was. So Nina kept that knowledge to herself until one day, when Carly ticked her off, she pulled the trigger and had her lawyer rat out Carly and Drew to the SEC. In an interview posted on September 12, Watros explained to Soap Hub, "Nina didn't really do anything wrong. She was mad at Carly, and she immediately regretted it. That's what Nina does. She acts and immediately regrets it. How does she get out of this?"
Nina's actions could also impact her impending wedding
"General Hospital" star Cynthia Watros also stated in her Soap Hub interview, "Nina feels guilty about what she did because it was out of spite, but it was also a spur-of-the-moment thing." Nina and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) are planning to get married soon, but if he learns that she was the one who tattled on Carly and Drew, he might end up breaking things off. Watros noted that Sonny tends to be nice to Carly because "She's the mother of some of his children." She stated that her advice to Nina would be to simply confess to Sonny immediately, adding, "Tell him! Let him figure out what his feelings are about it." It could go either way because after their experience together when he had amnesia in Nixon Falls in 2021, a more tender side of Sonny's personality emerged.
When Sonny was arrested recently, Nina panicked and actually went to Carly to see if she had any information. So not only has keeping the SEC secret been worrying Nina about her future with Sonny, but also his dangerous lifestyle as a mobster. She continued explaining to SH that the mafia, "Is a part of their lives now. They're going to get married. She's not getting [fully] comfortable, but she's more able to deal with information as he gives it to her. He's still pretty quiet, but now, he's letting Nina in on things."