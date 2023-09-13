General Hospital's Cynthia Watros Defends Nina's Decision To Rat Carly Out

For a while, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) hid the fact that they were seeing each other on "General Hospital." When Drew and her son Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) were planning to merge the pharmaceutical company ELQ with Aurora Media, Carly being Carly thought it would be a brilliant idea to buy up tons of Aurora stock to make the company look good in the eyes of shareholders and investors. But because she knew about the merger before the public did, it was considered insider trading. In fact, none of them even thought of it until Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) — who felt he was being ejected from ELQ — threatened to report them to the SEC because it's a crime.

Drew and Carly kept their burgeoning relationship a secret for fear of guilt by association. But somehow Sonny figured out that the two were together, and Nina (Cynthia Watros) overheard him talking to Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero) about it as she flatly stated what Ned's intention was. So Nina kept that knowledge to herself until one day, when Carly ticked her off, she pulled the trigger and had her lawyer rat out Carly and Drew to the SEC. In an interview posted on September 12, Watros explained to Soap Hub, "Nina didn't really do anything wrong. She was mad at Carly, and she immediately regretted it. That's what Nina does. She acts and immediately regrets it. How does she get out of this?"