10 Times Princess Anne's Body Language Said It All

There's no denying that Princess Anne is a living legend. She was the first royal to compete in the Olympics. She rebelled against tradition by refusing to give her children royal titles. Then there was the time TikTokers embraced her as an idol.

But one doesn't need to look at Anne's absolute best moments to understand why she's a national treasure. From her regal stoicism to her hardworking ways, Anne fully embodies what it means to be a royal. She's said to be one of the busiest members of the firm — she attends hundreds of official engagements each year — and despite being of retirement age, she has no intentions of slowing down. "I don't think retirement is quite the same [for me]," the princess told Vanity Fair in 2020. "It's not just about, 'Can I get a tick in the box for doing this?' No, it's about serving ... It comes from an example from both my parents' way of working and where they saw their role being."

The princess royal is also known for her famously brash attitude, even earning the nickname "Her Royal Rudeness." According to some body language experts, Anne's nonverbal communication style is just as fierce. With her proud, upright posture and no-nonsense expressions, Anne truly is the crown jewel of the monarchy. That said, even the world's most stoic princess has been known to wear her heart on her sleeve occasionally. During these moments, Princess Anne's body language revealed her true feelings.