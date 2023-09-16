General Hospital: Cody's Escape With Sasha Has Totally Changed Our Minds About Him
Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) literally dropped into Port Charles by parachuting right into the Metro Court Hotel's rooftop pool on "General Hospital." Almost immediately, fans didn't like Cody because they felt he was boring and added nothing to the story. He eventually began a romance with Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud), but fans were soon ready to be done with the pair. Now, public opinion is turning around as Cody recently saved Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattson) not once but twice. The first time was when Sasha was on live TV, and producers were trying to elicit a breakdown from her. Cody threatened to run naked across the set, putting the kibosh on their nasty plan.
Meanwhile, due to mental health issues, Sasha's scheming mother-in-law, Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs), had become her conservator. But when Sasha recovered and was ready to drop Gladys' guardianship, the vile woman paid Dr. Damon Montague (Darin Toonder) to drug her so that she could continue to use Sasha's money. The drugs caused Sasha to hallucinate that Cody was the villainous drug lord Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober). As a result, she stabbed him and landed herself in the Ferncliff sanitarium. While there, Dr. Montague continued to drug Sasha, holding her hostage until Gladys paid him.
Realizing Sasha was in trouble, Cody got into Ferncliff by faking psychosis and helped her break out. Now, the two are on the run, and Cody's heroic act is making fans see him in a new light.
Cody's lies didn't endear him to fans at first
When it was revealed that Cody Bell initially came to town because he knew Britt Westbourne possessed a valuable necklace that originally belonged to the man he believed was his biological father, Leopold Taub (Charles Lucia), she lost any trust in him, and so did viewers. Fans on Twitter lobbied to get rid of Cody, citing that he was boring and other characters should be front and center instead. "How about actually listening to fans when we say this character is a flop, instead of continuing to ignore us," tweeted one angry fan.
Later, Cody discovered that Mac Scorpio (John J. York) was his real father, but he lied about the DNA test to keep his claim to the necklace. No one was pleased that Cody deceived a longtime fan-favorite character. Though Cody has never denied his shady past and feels remorse for his deception, he painted himself into a corner and is now too scared to tell Mac the truth. Mac has always wanted a child of his own, just as Cody has always wanted a dad like him, and the heartbreak on Mac's face when Cody denied their connection was heartbreaking.
However, Cody's latest heroics with Sasha are giving fans hope that he can turn things around and become a more likable character.
Will Cody's involvement with Sasha turn his character around?
By virtue of "General Hospital" having Cody Bell and Sasha Gilmore go on the run, Daily Soap Dish has made the bold speculation that they could be the next Luke and Laura. But that claim is wholly inaccurate as the two aren't trying to save the world, and they're not even romantically involved. Cody has never once stated that he had feelings for Sasha. In this instance, he saw someone he respected in trouble and ran to the rescue, hopefully once and for all stopping all the horrible things that keep happening to Sasha – which has endeared him to us. Fans are clearly warming up to Cody as one tweeted, "Aww, Cody's really putting himself out for Sasha, I like this couple!"
When Cody saw Dr. Montague in Sasha's room at Ferncliff, he finally put everything together and figured out he was in cahoots with Gladys. We cheered when a confrontation arose, and the next we saw Montague, he was tied up in his underwear. Once Sasha detoxes from all the drugs given to her, we're hoping she'll see Cody for the hero he is and perhaps fall for him. This would be a refreshing story in contrast to other romances that are either slow burns or move so fast that the couple divorces almost immediately after getting married. We're looking forward to seeing where Cody's storyline goes!