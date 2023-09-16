General Hospital: Cody's Escape With Sasha Has Totally Changed Our Minds About Him

Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) literally dropped into Port Charles by parachuting right into the Metro Court Hotel's rooftop pool on "General Hospital." Almost immediately, fans didn't like Cody because they felt he was boring and added nothing to the story. He eventually began a romance with Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud), but fans were soon ready to be done with the pair. Now, public opinion is turning around as Cody recently saved Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattson) not once but twice. The first time was when Sasha was on live TV, and producers were trying to elicit a breakdown from her. Cody threatened to run naked across the set, putting the kibosh on their nasty plan.

Meanwhile, due to mental health issues, Sasha's scheming mother-in-law, Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs), had become her conservator. But when Sasha recovered and was ready to drop Gladys' guardianship, the vile woman paid Dr. Damon Montague (Darin Toonder) to drug her so that she could continue to use Sasha's money. The drugs caused Sasha to hallucinate that Cody was the villainous drug lord Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober). As a result, she stabbed him and landed herself in the Ferncliff sanitarium. While there, Dr. Montague continued to drug Sasha, holding her hostage until Gladys paid him.

Realizing Sasha was in trouble, Cody got into Ferncliff by faking psychosis and helped her break out. Now, the two are on the run, and Cody's heroic act is making fans see him in a new light.