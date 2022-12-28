General Hospital Fans Are Ready To Be Done With Britt And Cody

On social media, "General Hospital" fans have strong opinions about Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) and Dr. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud). Since accidentally knocking Britt into a pool during a publicity stunt, the two have attempted to start a romantic relationship, despite her reluctance.

Britt had inherited a $35 million necklace from her family that may have originally been owned by deceased criminal mastermind Leopold Taub (Chip Lucia), per Soap Dirt. It was eventually revealed that Cody's mother was the late Dominique Stanton (Shell Danielson), who once had a relationship with Mac Scorpio (John J. York). The question arose about who Cody's father was — Mac, or Dominique's late husband, Leopold Taub. Cody eventually agreed to take a DNA test. But, when the results came through that Mac was indeed his father, Cody lied, telling everyone it was Leopold (via Celeb Dirty Laundry).

Cody then tried claiming the necklace as his inheritance, causing an embittered Britt to break up with him. Only a few people know that Britt has Huntington's disease, with a short amount of time left to live. She's been going crazy planning her own birthday party to say goodbye to her friends. Per Soaps, Cody doesn't know about Britt's plight yet feels remorseful for using her to get the necklace. He realized he had feelings for her and, at Mac's urging, attempted to see if there was one last chance for them to be a couple.