Was Dance Moms Scripted? Here's What The Stars Have Said

Before Maddie Ziegler was judging "So You Think You Can Dance?" and JoJo Siwa had her own empire, they were two among a cast of young dancers on Lifetime's "Dance Moms." Led by Abby Lee Miller, the dancers were frequently in the middle of a drama-infused tug-of-war between their coach, Miller, and their moms. How perfect each girl's jeté was became just as captivating as whose mom had it out for Miller that day and was stirring the pot from the glass-paned parent viewing area.

"Dance Moms" was such a spectacle that it's hard to believe it wasn't scripted — it was a reality show after all. But there were a fair number of viewers who didn't want to believe all the dance drama was more or less fake, until the one and only Maddie Ziegler admitted to USA Today, "The producers set it up to make us all yell at each other."

Unfortunately for those holdouts who thought there was no way the dancers and their moms were acting out a coerced scene, Ziegler confirmed the producers were doing much more than just gently nudging the show's stars into confrontations.