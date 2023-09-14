Why Marty's Third Ex-Wife On General Hospital Will Look Familiar

After months of speculation regarding the mystery identity of Martin Grey's (Michael E. Knight) third ex-wife on "General Hospital," things are finally coming into focus. Viewers have heard plenty about the mystery woman but nobody has seen her, and luckily for fans of the former ABC soap "One Life To Live" a blast from the past is making her way to Port Charles. According to TV Line, "OLTL" alum Kassie DePaiva is reviving her legendary character, Blair Cramer, for a run on "GH" as Martin's ex that's currently shrouded in a cloud of mystery.

News of DePaiva bringing Blair back to Port Charles broke last month, and it wasn't long before rumors began swirling about why she was returning. The actor previously brought Blair to "GH" following the cancellation of "OLTL," taking part in an integration of several prominent characters like Blair and Todd Manning (Roger Howarth) into existing storylines. However, the use of "OLTL" characters was cut short in 2013 due to an ongoing lawsuit with Prospect Park who were attempting to reboot the series.

It's currently unclear how long DePaiva will be sticking around Port Charles, but she's set to share the screen with not only Knight's Martin, but Blair will also cross paths with the brash and brazen Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot). While the overall consensus on DePaiva's daytime TV return is overwhelmingly positive, the use of Blair in Martin's storyline is receiving mixed reactions.