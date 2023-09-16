The Vow 21-Year-Old Queen Elizabeth Never Broke As Queen

As a child, Queen Elizabeth II never knew she would one day govern the entire British Commonwealth. When she was born, her uncle was still King Edward VIII, and she was enjoying the life of a royal without the weighty responsibilities of an heir. Then, when she was just 10, Edward abdicated the throne so he could marry American divorcée Wallis Simpson. This promoted Elizabeth's father to King George VI, and as he had no sons, Elizabeth became heir presumptive. It was a responsibility for which she was unprepared, but which she took quite seriously.

On her 21st birthday in April 1947, she and her family were on tour in South Africa. Having received many well wishes for her birthday, the princess went on the local radio to give a speech of thanks. The heartfelt speech reflected Elizabeth's awareness of the future that lay ahead. "I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong," she said.

The princess was called on to make good on that vow sooner than she may have anticipated. King George died at age 56 in 1952 from complications of lung surgery, and Elizabeth automatically ascended to the throne. Only 25 and a mother of two, she might have preferred to focus solely on her family, but she knew her destiny extended far beyond the palace walls.