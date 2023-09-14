John J. York Confirms Heartbreaking Diagnoses Behind His General Hospital Hiatus

York ended his shocking Twitter video on a positive note, stating, "I just wanna say thanks for all the support over the years. This isn't goodbye, this is just 'so long.'" He then informed the fans that his break from the show would last roughly three or four months, adding that he was still planning to be back on our screens as soon as possible. He then did his best Arnold Schwarzenegger impersonation, reiterating the words, "I'll be back!" He thanked the fans for their patience and prayers, promising to update everyone as soon as possible. His followers came out in full force sending their love and support, with one fan writing, "I pray that you find a match soon. I've been a fan of you/Mac since 1991, and I'm sending positive vibes and love to you and your family."

On York's Be The Match page, he wrote, "My most important role is husband to my wife Vicki, father to my daughter Schyler, son-in-law Mike, and Pop Pop to my three grandkids (and one on the way!)." He explained his diagnosis there and asked fans to join the BTM registry just as he did in his Twitter post. When one follower asked him to post his blood type, BTM responded that it's not a major factor in finding a match, but rather, "A donor must match via HLA and tissue type, rather than blood type!"

Our thoughts and prayers go out to York and his family. Here's hoping he makes a swift recovery.