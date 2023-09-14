Rena Sofer Is Finally Bringing Lois Back To General Hospital & We Have High Hopes
Rena Sofer made her "General Hospital" debut in 1993 as Lois Cerullo, a role she remained in until her 1997 departure. The character was involved with Port Charles power player Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth), and eventually gave birth to their daughter, Brook Lynn Quartermaine (now Amanda Setton). Eventually, the character was recast with a different actor, and Sofer went on to join "The Bold and the Beautiful." Sofer took Los Angeles by storm for nearly a decade as the unpredictable Quinn Fuller. Quinn had an incredible rags-to-riches story that saw her go from independent jewelry designer to the matriarch of the powerful Forrester family of fashion.
Since she left "The Bold and the Beautiful" behind, Sofer has remained off television, but luckily for "GH" fans, that's about to change in a colossal manner. According to People, Sofer is returning to her roots on "GH" and reprising the role of Lois for the first time in 26 years. The daytime TV veteran has already taped her first scenes which are expected to air sometime in October. While a loss for "Bold," Sofer's injection into the lifeblood of "GH's" current storylines is certainly a gain for the soap and ABC as a whole.
Fans are already buzzing on social media with many taking to Twitter to express their excitement over the massive casting news. One excited viewer tweeted, "Finally some casting news for a character we need with history and connections in this town instead of Newbie #876."
Rena Sofer's General Hospital return is coming at the most opportune time
Rena Sofer bringing Lois Cerullo back to "General Hospital" is coming at the perfect time for the character to have a sizable impact. Her former flame, Ned Quartermaine is entrenched in an amnesia storyline, believing himself to only be the rock star persona of his past, Eddie Maine. Lois and Eddie's love story began during Ned's initial run as Eddie, and it wasn't long before Lois was smitten with his larger-than-life stage persona.
Prior to hitting his head at the pool of the Metro Court hotel, Ned and Olivia Quartermaine were working on repairing issues in their marriage. Olivia believed Ned to be behind turning Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) into the SEC for insider trading. However, Ned learned it was Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) behind the nefarious deed, but before he could turn her in, he tripped which led to his memory mix-up. Lois returning to Port Charles amid Ned's identity crisis, believing himself to only be Eddie, could spell doom for Ned and Oliva's already turbulent marriage.
Lois and Ned thrived when she believed him to be only Eddie, blissfully unaware of his wealthy roots as a silver spoon heir. Not only does the prospect of Eddie and Lois sound intriguing, but their daughter, Brook Lynn Quartermaine is in need of some motherly love. Her professional life has been blown to bits because of her grandmother, Tracy Quartermaine's underhanded tactics.