Rena Sofer Is Finally Bringing Lois Back To General Hospital & We Have High Hopes

Rena Sofer made her "General Hospital" debut in 1993 as Lois Cerullo, a role she remained in until her 1997 departure. The character was involved with Port Charles power player Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth), and eventually gave birth to their daughter, Brook Lynn Quartermaine (now Amanda Setton). Eventually, the character was recast with a different actor, and Sofer went on to join "The Bold and the Beautiful." Sofer took Los Angeles by storm for nearly a decade as the unpredictable Quinn Fuller. Quinn had an incredible rags-to-riches story that saw her go from independent jewelry designer to the matriarch of the powerful Forrester family of fashion.

Since she left "The Bold and the Beautiful" behind, Sofer has remained off television, but luckily for "GH" fans, that's about to change in a colossal manner. According to People, Sofer is returning to her roots on "GH" and reprising the role of Lois for the first time in 26 years. The daytime TV veteran has already taped her first scenes which are expected to air sometime in October. While a loss for "Bold," Sofer's injection into the lifeblood of "GH's" current storylines is certainly a gain for the soap and ABC as a whole.

Fans are already buzzing on social media with many taking to Twitter to express their excitement over the massive casting news. One excited viewer tweeted, "Finally some casting news for a character we need with history and connections in this town instead of Newbie #876."