Rena Sofer Finally Reveals Why She Really Left The Bold And The Beautiful Behind
Rena Sofer has become a fan-favorite on "The Bold and the Beautiful" as Quinn Fuller, originating the role in 2013. During her nine-year run on the soap opera, viewers have watched the character of Quinn engage in many romances with the likes of Bill Spencer Jr., Eric Forrester, Liam Spencer, Ridge Forrester, and Carter Walton (via Soap Central). She's been in the middle of many dramatic storylines, including trying to kill Deacon Sharpe, causing Brooke Logan's alcohol relapse, and of course her on-going feud with Sheila Carter. However, "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans are now being forced to say goodbye to the devious and entertaining character of Quinn as Sofer is officially exiting the sudser.
During an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Sofer admitted that she knew she would be leaving the show and not renewing her contract. "Now is my time to see what's out there for me," the soap star stated. "I had already decided this was going to be my last contract, but when they finished the story of Quinn and Carter coming together, it seemed like the right time," she added.
Now, Sofer is opening up a bit more about her decision to leave the soap opera.
Rena Sofer explains her decision to exit B&B
After leaving "The Bold and The Beautiful," Rena Sofer appeared on Soap Opera Digest's podcast and opened up about her decision to exit the soap. During her interview, Sofer revealed that she often found it hard when her character, Quinn Fuller, wasn't written as the best that she could be. The actress went on to reveal that the sudser reached out to her during her final week of filming and asked her to stay on a recurring basis until they figured out what direction they were going to go with Quinn.
"I just felt like if my decision wasn't set at that point, that kind of made it clear, that they just didn't know what to do with Quinn, and I felt like I deserved more than just sitting around until they figured it out," Sofer said (via Daytime Confidential). "Especially at the end of the whole 'Quarter' story; there was still so much to do, you know. I still wasn't divorced from Eric, and Donna was still in the mix of that, and so I just felt like it was time to go. So I told them I was leaving and [showrunner] Brad [Bell] called me and he really wanted me to stay and I really appreciated that he wanted me to stay," she added.
Sadly, Quinn didn't get the send-off that fans believed she deserved (via The U.S. Sun) and was written off the show with no context.