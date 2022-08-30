Rena Sofer Finally Reveals Why She Really Left The Bold And The Beautiful Behind

Rena Sofer has become a fan-favorite on "The Bold and the Beautiful" as Quinn Fuller, originating the role in 2013. During her nine-year run on the soap opera, viewers have watched the character of Quinn engage in many romances with the likes of Bill Spencer Jr., Eric Forrester, Liam Spencer, Ridge Forrester, and Carter Walton (via Soap Central). She's been in the middle of many dramatic storylines, including trying to kill Deacon Sharpe, causing Brooke Logan's alcohol relapse, and of course her on-going feud with Sheila Carter. However, "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans are now being forced to say goodbye to the devious and entertaining character of Quinn as Sofer is officially exiting the sudser.

During an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Sofer admitted that she knew she would be leaving the show and not renewing her contract. "Now is my time to see what's out there for me," the soap star stated. "I had already decided this was going to be my last contract, but when they finished the story of Quinn and Carter coming together, it seemed like the right time," she added.

Now, Sofer is opening up a bit more about her decision to leave the soap opera.