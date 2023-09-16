How Hallmark's Vanessa Marcil Felt About Working With Gilmore Girls Alum David Sutcliffe

While Hallmark stars definitely have a reputation for building up catalogs of feel-good movies through the network, many of them have also become recognizable faces through other major projects. For example, while Lacey Chabert has long reigned as a Hallmark Christmas queen, she's also known for the '90s series "Party of Five" and her iconic role in "Mean Girls."

Similarly, Vanessa Marcil and David Sutcliffe, two Hallmark actors who starred together in the 2016 romance "The Convenient Groom," hail from some other notable works. You might recognize Marcil as a soap star who made the move to Hallmark, as she played Brenda Barrett on "General Hospital" for nearly 400 episodes. Meanwhile, Sutcliffe is most known for appearing as Christopher Hayden in the beloved series "Gilmore Girls."

Back in 2016, Marcil opened up about what it was like to collaborate with Sutcliffe on the Hallmark flick, sharing that the two clicked really well even if the "General Hospital" alum wasn't familiar with the classic "Gilmore Girls."