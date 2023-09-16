Why Mackenzie Ziegler Once Tried To Quit Dance Moms

The Lifetime series "Dance Moms" might have implied a focus on the backstage drama between the mothers of Abby Lee Dance Studio's young performers, but it was the dancers themselves who — literally — kept the show moving. Yet, despite these children's important roles, their decision whether to stay or leave the show wasn't always up to them — something Mackenzie Ziegler had to learn the hard way as a kid.

In a 2021 episode of the "Pretty Basic" podcast, the younger Ziegler sister shared her true feelings about her passion for dance in childhood. "Dance was always fun 'cause I got to dance with my friends," she told podcast hosts Alisha Marie and Remi Cruz. "But it was never something I wanted to pursue in life." Ziegler recalled trying to quit competitive dance to pursue soccer but said her request was denied by "Dance Moms" producers.

Ziegler's inability to leave "Dance Moms" was one of many stressful moments in her childhood due to the cult-classic series.