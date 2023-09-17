Why Hallmark's Lauren Alaina Didn't Write A New Song For Roadhouse Romance

Country music fans will recognize Lauren Alaina as the singer of songs like "Road Less Traveled" and "Getting Over Him." While she's similarly well-known for being the runner-up on the tenth season of "American Idol," the Georgia native has made a stunning transformation over the years and has also embarked on an acting career. She has a few roles under her belt, including joining the cast of "Nashville" for one episode in 2017 and starring in the 2021 Hallmark movie "Roadhouse Romance," in which the singer was able to combine her passion for music with her talent for acting.

Starring alongside Tyler Hynes, Alaina plays Callie, a country music fan who is determined to save her grandfather's dying BBQ restaurant after returning from her military service. Long-time fans of the "What Ifs" singer will likely realize that some of Alaina's original songs are featured in "Roadhouse Romance," performed by her character Callie.

The tracks, "What Do You Think Of?" and "Run," were pulled from the celeb's existing catalog of music though, as Hallmark's condensed filming schedule didn't allow time to compose any new songs for the film.