Celine Dion Once Performed For The Pope When She Was A Teen

Celine Dion's performance for Pope John Paul II was life-changing for the singer, who says that it caused her to become religious — especially when she witnessed something truly remarkable happen before her very own eyes. According to Female First, doves were released at the end of Dion's song — "Une Colombe" is French for "a dove." And Dion noticed that one of the birds landed on the Pope's shoulder and didn't leave him. Doves are considered special birds in many Christian-based faiths, and they appear in many instances in the bible. In many instances, the dove represents the Holy Spirit, so the bird staying by the Pope was undoubtedly a special moment for those who got to witness it.

Although Dion wasn't able to interact with Pope John Paul II following her performance, she was given the opportunity to meet with him 10 years later. "It was a moment, like time stopped. The emotion was bigger than everything. You sensed this incredible force," she said, according to Female First. "It was definitely one of the strongest moments in my life, like being in contact with heaven," she added. Dion's husband, René Angélil, was also on-hand to meet the Pope at the time. "He spoke to us in French when we met him. He blessed our families and wished Celine the best," Angelil, who died in 2016, previously recalled.