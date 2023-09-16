What These Former Co-Hosts From The View Are Doing Today

Since 1997, the Emmy-winning daytime talk show "The View" has been hosted by a panel of women who discuss topical issues and share their opinions. As one of the creators and original co-hosts, Barbara Walters, said of her vision for "The View," she wanted to "find four smart women of different ages and different personalities who could disagree without killing one another and, better still, might actually like each other," as Time reported.

Some might say that the show has strayed a bit from Walters' original intention. Nevertheless, it remains a cultural touchstone in the United States, continually garnering attention for something someone said.

And it's the women who've hosted the show who are responsible for its success. Right or wrong, the show's hosts have been unapologetically themselves throughout its run. It's not an easy gig, though, and the host chairs have been something of a revolving door. While some hosts — Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg most notably — have kept their positions for years now, most of the other co-hosts have popped in and out, almost inevitably leaving for something new. Here's what these former co-hosts from "The View" are doing today.