Everything We Know About John Mellencamp's Multimillionaire Girlfriend

John Mellencamp has a fascinating dating history that includes a handful of high-profile relationships with fellow A-listers such as Meg Ryan and Christie Brinkley. His current relationship with Kristin Kehrberg, however, flies a little more under the radar.

Kehrberg is not a public figure, and details about her life are more private, but now, her romance with Mellencamp has landed her in the spotlight. However, the way the "Small Town" singer sees it, the fame and public attention is the least of potential love interests' concerns. "Oh, women hate me," he said on the "The Howard Stern Show." "I think it's because I'm a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I'm moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that's me," he explained. "They hate me when they're with me."

But it sure seems safe to assume Kehrberg doesn't feel that way. Things between the couple appear to be going well, and they have been spending a lot of time together. So, who is Mellencamp's girlfriend? Here's what you need to know about the woman who's captured the rocker's heart.