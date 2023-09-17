How Joanna Gaines Turned A Throwback Hobby Into A New Source Of Income

Chip and Joanna Gaines' roller dancing competition show will feature teams from six cities skating it out for a big cash prize. The couple released a statement explaining why they produced the show and why it's going to be perfect for the entire family to watch: "Putting on a pair of roller skates is like reuniting with your childhood. There's just something about it that appeals to everyone. Kids, adults, and everyone in between will have fun watching these talented crews come together and skate their hearts out, and we are so excited to bring this nostalgic competition to life," the Gaines enthused, per Variety.

If you follow Joanna on social media, then you'll already know that she has a major love of roller skating. When Season 6 of her cooking show, "Magnolia Table," was finished, she posted a video on Instagram of her celebrating by donning a pair of skates and racing around the set. Shortly before that, the former HGTV star shared another clip of her trying the skates outside. In the caption, Joanna wrote, "I'm having an 80's flashback! I got a pair of skates for Christmas, and minus the goats and the cattle guard and the manure, I felt like I was back in the roller rink all over again!" We love a childhood hobby reignited!