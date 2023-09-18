Ashton Kutcher Didn't Recognize Harry Styles When They Met At A Karaoke Party

Harry Styles has rocketed to worldwide fame as a pop star. His music career took off after his 2010 appearance on "The X Factor" when he was just 16 and he became a part of the group "One Direction." These days, he's breaking records as a solo artist. Born in 1994, Styles is a millennial, but he has a massive Gen Z audience thanks to his charm, good looks, and gender-fluid fashion — Styles' on-stage fashion game is on point. All of that is to say that while Styles is a very big deal for a lot of people, he might be more instantly recognizable to a younger generation, and not necessarily so well known to someone from Gen X, such as Ashton Kutcher.

Kutcher, perhaps best known for starring in "That '70s Show," was born in that same decade — in 1978 to be exact. So, we might be able to forgive him for not knowing he was talking to Styles at a karaoke party. After Styles took the mic to showcase his vocal prowess, Kutcher even went so far as to congratulate Styles on his singing, completely oblivious to who he was talking to.