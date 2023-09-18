The Truth Behind The Rumor That Jessel Taank Moved To New York Just For RHONY

Jessel Taank caused some heads to turn when she didn't know about the Tribeca neighborhood on an episode of "The Real Housewives of New York," which really kicked the rumors into high gear. Then, when people discovered Taank actually rented an apartment in the city? Forget it. A short while later, Taste of Reality shared the rumor on Instagram, and Taank commented, "My husband and kids are rented too.. found them on craigslist."

Taank has since tried to set the record straight: She says she's an OG New Yorker, despite what you might read on the internet. The reality star told Today that various business dealings in her husband's world have taken her to other places over the years. "When I got married, we reconsidered where we were living, where we could afford property ... all those details are important. So Pavit is from L.A., and we ended up moving back to L.A. The twins were born there — it's no secret, it's on my LinkedIn," she told the outlet. She then explained that they moved to Dallas, Texas, temporarily while Pavit Randhawa got a business up and running, though the couple knew that New York was where they ultimately wanted to settle. She says they've kept their residence in Texas because of her husband's business dealings, but they are New Yorkers regardless of the tabloid fodder.