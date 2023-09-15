Where's Taylor? B&B Sets The Record Straight On Krista Allen's Status

Taylor Hayes has always been an important and integral character to the foundation of "The Bold and the Beautiful." While Hunter Tylo did a fine job in the role for several years, she wasn't consistently on the canvas enough for Taylor to make a continual impact. When Krista Allen joined "B&B" and stepped into the role of Taylor, it appeared that was finally changing. For once, Taylor appeared set to remain on the show for the long haul, creating an equal playing field for her to have as much airtime as Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor's daughter, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Taylor returned to the series in 2021 with Allen at the helm, and she immediately set her sights on reclaiming her ex, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). After his wife Brooke let him down several times, Taylor spent more time with him, leading to the pair eventually getting engaged and on the verge of tying the knot. However, Taylor's decision to withhold a major secret from Ridge spelled doom for their relationship, and he called it off. Ridge left town for a period, giving Brooke and Taylor the chance to become friends for the first time.

However, after Ridge returned, the women were back to fighting over him, and unfortunately for Taylor, Brooke and Ridge reunited. Since then, Taylor has only been seen a handful of times, but thankfully, "B&B" has confirmed that she isn't going anywhere. Taylor is here to stay, and she's returning soon.