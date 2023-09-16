What The Cast Of The Sandlot Looks Like Today

In 1993, one of the most beloved sports films of all time was released: "The Sandlot." Set in the early 1960s, the film follows Scotty Smalls, most often called by his last name, and the neighborhood kids he meets after he moves to a new town and joins them in playing baseball all summer.

"The Sandlot" is a comfort movie for many children of the '90s and an essential sports movie for several film buffs. As David Mickey Evans, the film's writer and director, said to The Athletic, "It's a piece of time. It'll never be anachronistic. The entire experience of seeing that movie is never going to change. The experience of seeing the movie will give you that feeling."

Fans love the movie so much that about every five years now there's some sort of fanfare to mark its anniversary. In 2023, the film turned 30, and the former cast was interviewed, held meet-and-greets, and celebrated the legacy of "The Sandlot." Naturally, the milestone anniversary had fans wondering what the cast is up to now, and we've got that information. Here's what the cast of "The Sandlot" looks like today.