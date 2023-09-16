The Real Reason Full House Ended

The popular sitcom "Full House" first aired in 1987 and told the story of a widowed father raising his three daughters with the help of his brother-in-law and his best friend. After its debut, the series wasn't an instant hit for ABC, but viewership grew over the first couple of years and the network kept it as part of its television lineup through 1995. However, the show was canceled following its eighth season. The decision to end the show came as a complete surprise to the cast. "We didn't know. There was a lot of back and forth. 'Are we getting canceled? Are we not? Is another network picking us up?' Yeah, we didn't really know until three weeks before the end of Season 8 that 'Full House' was being canceled," Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler on the series, told Decider in 2020.

So, why did the popular series come to an end? As it turns out, there are a few reasons why ABC decided to close the door on the heartwarming program. The main reason, perhaps, is money. The show had "become one of the industry's most expensive sitcoms to produce," according to the Los Angeles Times. The outlet cited rising costs of production as well as cast salaries that made it nearly impossible to continue. But there may have been more to it than just financial woes.