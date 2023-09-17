What Does RHONY Star Brynn Whitfield Do For Work?

"The Real Housewives of New York City" Season 14 ushered in a brand new cast of dynamic women to the legendary franchise. While Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, and Jessel Taank are all bringing their big personalities, it's Brynn Whitfield who has emerged as the entertaining villain of the series. However, Whitfield's resume proves she has much more to offer than reality TV drama.

Raised in Indiana by her grandmother, Whitfield has certainly grown from her humble beginnings. After graduating from Purdue University with a bachelor's degree in public relations and advertising, she went on to work with several agencies such as Murphy O'Brien Public Relations as an account director and Rpr Marketing, where she worked as an account supervisor and consulting creative director. However, Whitfield would eventually branch out independently as a freelance marketing communications consultant. And even with such a newfound celebrity, Whitfield seems to be still growing in her profession outside the Bravo cameras.