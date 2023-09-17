What Does RHONY Star Brynn Whitfield Do For Work?
"The Real Housewives of New York City" Season 14 ushered in a brand new cast of dynamic women to the legendary franchise. While Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, and Jessel Taank are all bringing their big personalities, it's Brynn Whitfield who has emerged as the entertaining villain of the series. However, Whitfield's resume proves she has much more to offer than reality TV drama.
Raised in Indiana by her grandmother, Whitfield has certainly grown from her humble beginnings. After graduating from Purdue University with a bachelor's degree in public relations and advertising, she went on to work with several agencies such as Murphy O'Brien Public Relations as an account director and Rpr Marketing, where she worked as an account supervisor and consulting creative director. However, Whitfield would eventually branch out independently as a freelance marketing communications consultant. And even with such a newfound celebrity, Whitfield seems to be still growing in her profession outside the Bravo cameras.
Brynn Whitfield has found success in public relations
Throughout her years of working in communications and public relations, Whitfield has contributed to the growth of several well-known brands including Shell Oil Company and Aveeno. Her PR expertise has even led to several of these campaigns to become award winners. For instance, she was a part of the group that debuted the Dove Sketches videos that promote positive self-image. This project earned the Gold Lion honor at the Cannes Lions Awards for Best Integrated Campaign Led by PR. Additionally, Whitfield was also tasked with overseeing the public relations efforts during her stint with Assembly, a global marketing firm.
When she's not busy filming and being a PR maven, Whitfield spends time supporting TongueTry, an online tutoring organization that virtually hires women from Latin American nations to teach Spanish to Americans. She's been on the advisory board since July 2018, but her leadership roles don't stop there. In April 2019, Whitfield joined the board of Sacred Yoga, using her years of knowledge to help grow the wellness brand. This position possibly inspired her to take her own yoga knowledge to the next level.
Brynn Whitfield is a certified yoga instructor
Brynn Whitfield may be a public relations guru, but she also showcases her skills on the mat. In June 2019, two months after joining Sacred Yoga, Whitfield obtained her yoga certification from Yoga Works, which offers both classes and an online curriculum for those wanting to become trainers in the field. Whitfield completed the 200-hour program, though Yoga Works does offer a 300-hour course. She shared her certificate of completion in an Instagram post but admitted that she would probably only be teaching the meditation technique periodically in private sessions.
With such a busy "Real Housewives of New York City" filming schedule, it's unclear if Whitfield will continue pursuing her yoga ambitions. However, it seems to be something she is passionate about, so fans may see her skills on camera throughout the season. Hopefully, the messy "Housewives" drama surrounding Whitfield flirting with Erin Dana Lichy's husband and allegedly being a sugar baby does not overshadow the vast professional profile Whitfield has built for herself.