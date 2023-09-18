What We Know About General Hospital Star Kelly Monaco's Secretive Love Life

Kelly Monaco is one of the biggest names in the daytime television industry. As her character Sam McCall on "General Hospital," she's seen plenty of drama, near-catastrophic experiences, and hot and steamy romances with the likes of Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Dante Falconeri (Dom Zamprogna).

Off-screen, Monaco has seen some good times and some bad. She was the first to win "Dancing With The Stars" in 2005. But Monaco has also dealt with some devastating moments, like when her house caught on fire in 2022.

But if there's one thing that "General Hospital" fans have learned about Monaco over the years, it's that she's someone who never likes to talk about her personal life. That's why there's always been so much speculation about who she's dated over the years. But then again, Monaco has made it no secret that she's kind of on the shy side. "When I'm in surroundings that I'm not familiar with, around people I don't know, I have a tendency to sit back and take it all in; I'm an observer," she told Soap Opera Digest in 2003.

However, there have been two special people who have probably seen Monaco in an entirely different light.