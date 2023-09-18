Days Of Our Lives Star Deidre Hall's Stance On The Great Gray Hair Debate

Deidre Hall is one of the most famous names to have ever come out of the world of daytime television. She's been capturing hearts as Dr. Marlena Evans on "Days of Our Lives" since 1976, earning herself the honorary title "Queen of Daytime." Between bold storylines like being possessed by the devil and her iconic pairing with Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Hall has seen some serious action on the soap. But those stories are not the only reason Hall is beloved as Marlena Evans.

Since Hall has been on "Days of Our Lives" for over four decades, she has captured how it is to age gracefully for many viewers to see. One part of aging in Hollywood is the gray hair debate. In short, the two sides of the debate argue that either women should always color their hair to avoid going gray and appearing older, or that women should let their hair go gray naturally in favor of embracing themselves. Hall, famous for her silvery locks, shares her opinion on the debate, and it's exactly the kind of answer fans can expect from Dr. Marlena Evans.