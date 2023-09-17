What We Know About Melissa Joan Hart's Husband, Mark Wilkerson

Melissa Joan Hart and her husband Mark Wilkerson have been married for more than 20 years. A little more than a year after meeting at the Kentucky Derby in 2002, they got married in Florence, Italy, with their wedding featured in the ABC miniseries "Tying the Knot." Hart's favorite part of her wedding? Her vows. "Mark was crying so hard and we were supposed to put our heads down, but his nose had filled up! I had my grandmother's handkerchief in my cleavage, so while the priest was speaking, I reached into my dress and everyone giggled — that was the only part of the day that didn't get caught on camera," she told Woman's Day. In the years that followed, the couple welcomed three sons: Mason, Braydon, and Tucker.

During the pandemic, Hart and Wilkerson moved to Nashville, Tennessee, with their family. While Hart is busy flying to various filming locations, her husband is a stay-at-home dad. "I could not have asked for a better husband and a better partner in this world to raise these kids. He is a great husband but he's a fantastic dad and he just lives and breathes those boys," she said in a March interview with Hello! magazine. And though Wilkerson isn't in the spotlight like his TV star wife, he does have a pretty cool background.