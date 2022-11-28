Melissa Joan Hart On A Return To Sabrina The Teenage Witch Or Clarissa Explains It All - Exclusive

Directing holiday movies for Lifetime is just one of the things keeping Melissa Joan Hart busy these days. "I like to mix things up, but I don't necessarily want to go back to doing something I did before," she says. As for "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and "Clarissa Explains It All," Hart explains, "I love those characters dearly, but I need to let them lie, in a way."

Hart also points out that rebooting any show has its challenges, as she tells The List, "It's red tape and the bureaucracy of the industry and trying to figure out who owns what and who's going to pay for it and where are we going to put it and who wants it and what's the audience."

While "Sabrina" and "Clarissa" reboots might not be on the cards right now, Hart teases that there's one way she'd consider returning to one of her classic characters. "I will say if Steven Spielberg calls and says he wants me to redo 'Sabrina,' maybe I'll do it," she says.

Noting that it's "hard to go back to things," Hart tells The List, "If you do it in the right way, it's brilliant. If you do it in the wrong way, it's trash." Fans will most definitely be holding out hope that either "Clarissa" or "Sabrina" gets the reboot treatment with Hart at the helm one day in the future.

Watch "Santa Bootcamp" on Lifetime.