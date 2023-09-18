The Dolly Parton Song Elvis Sang To Priscilla Presley After Their Divorce

Elvis Presley met Priscilla Presley completely by chance in 1959 when she was 14 and he was 24. The two had a romance that was often questioned by the adults around them, primarily Priscilla's parents, but in 1967, at the age of 21 and 32 respectively, Priscilla and her "Burning Love" husband tied the knot. By the time one of Dolly Parton's most famous tracks, written about a professional breakup she experienced in her own life, was recorded, Presley and his young bride were facing a breakup of their own.

In 1973, after the couple formally signed their divorce papers, they descended the steps of the courthouse hand in hand. Despite growing apart, it was clear the rock n' roll icon still very much cared for his ex-wife, Priscilla. So much so that he crooned Parton's "I Will Always Love You" as his undying promise of eternal affection to the former queen of Graceland.

Talking to BBC Radio 2, the "9 to 5" singer admitted, "I talked to Priscilla not very long ago. She said to me, 'You know, Elvis sang that song to me when we walked down the courthouse steps when we got divorced. He was singing to me, 'I Will Always Love You.'" The pair would continue to remain close right up until his death.