Celine Dion's Most Candid Comments About Losing Her Husband Rene

Celine Dion was married to her husband, René Angélil, for more than 20 years. The two first met when Dion was just 12 years old when a then 38-year-old Angélil became her manager. As Dion got older, her relationship with Angélil changed and the two fell in love despite their 26-year age gap. The couple had three sons together, René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy, before Angélil died in 2016 following a battle with throat cancer. Dion released a statement on her official website following her husband's funeral. "My family and I are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support from so many people who have touched our lives during these past few days. We have felt your love for René, and your prayers and compassion have helped us during this most difficult time... more than you'll ever know. I thank you from the bottom of my heart," she wrote at the time.

In the years that have followed, Dion has spoken very highly of her husband. Although he's no longer with her, Dion never misses an opportunity to post about his memory or to talk about the love they once shared. Her candid comments about losing her husband have been heartbreaking but obviously cathartic for Dion, who still feels the pain of Angelil's death keenly.