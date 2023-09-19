Why Sasha And Malia's Gen Z Activism Sometimes Scares Barack Obama

From the moment Former President Barack Obama stepped into office, he stressed the importance of the younger generation in politics. Throughout Barack's tenure, he encouraged the country's youth to be vocal about their political views and aspirations. So, it's only natural that the skilled orator's passion would carry onto his daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, who notably joined the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality. Likewise, then-18-year-old Malia participated in a 2017 Dakota Access Pipeline protest to protect the environment and safeguard tribal water resources.

Naturally, Barack couldn't be prouder. In an interview with People, he confirmed that he didn't have to push his daughters into activism because they inherently knew how to make their voices heard. The former president also clarified that they joined the BLM demonstrations as organizers to keep the spotlight off them. While speaking to Anderson Cooper (via CNN), Barack also shared that his daughters' activism worries him, albeit in a good way: "I always worry about their physical safety; that's just the nature of fatherhood ... But in terms of them having a good sense of what's right and wrong, and their part and role to play in making the country better, I don't worry about that."

He proudly added that Malia and Sasha aren't just taking on activism to express their disdain for flawed systems but to find strategic ways to change them through active engagement. And they inadvertently have; after showing his support for same-sex marriage, Barack revealed that his daughters inspired the change by simply viewing their friends' same-sex parents as equals to their own heterosexual parents.