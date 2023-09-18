Kalani Hilliker On Prioritizing Her Mental Health After Dance Moms - Exclusive Interview

At what point in your life did you realize that you wanted to pursue dance professionally?

I booked one of my first jobs when I was around 10, so I knew quite early. I did try everything, as most kids do. I did soccer, softball, and everything, but I always knew that dance was my passion. My mom also put me in whatever [activities] I was happy with. I found out quite early that I really loved dance, and that was what I was best at out of everything.

What was it like for you to get adjusted to the filming of "Dance Moms?"

"Dance Moms" was an adjustment. I was going from being a regular kid and living my everyday life to soon having cameras on me all the time. I was doing some shows before; I was on "Shake It Up," a Disney Channel show, when I was young. I also was on an ABC show called "Bunheads." I was just dancing, and it was two days of filming, and then I was away. I knew what it was like to be on camera.

I did "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition," which was eight weeks of that. Once I did "Dance Moms," though, it was all the time, having a camera on you. It was weird to have cameras following every little move that you did, but I did get quickly adjusted to it because it became my new normal.