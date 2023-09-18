Meet Y&R Star Eric Braeden's Movie-Making Son, Christian Gudegast

"The Young and the Restless" star Eric Braeden is a man who has many reasons to be proud. As his character Victor Newman on the hit CBS soap, he's become a household name in the daytime television world. Many "Y&R" fans are familiar with Victor's long-running feud with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and how the Abbott patriarch almost left him for dead.

But the soap star has made it very clear that Eric Braeden is not Victor Newman and Victor Newman is not Eric Braeden. He told The Gay Guide Network in 2017, "Would I choose to make a lot of enemies within my family? No. Would I want to pit one child against another? No. There are certain things I wouldn't do. I wouldn't go and marry the same woman five times, or whatever it's been."

It's a very good thing that Braeden hasn't picked up any parental advice from his alter ego. That's because he's a much more supportive father in real life than Victor is on the small screen. In fact, Braeden is proud of the work that his son Christian Gudegast has done in his career as a Hollywood director and writer. If you haven't heard of his name before, now's a good chance to get to know him.