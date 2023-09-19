The Biggest Regret Jessica Simpson Has About Her Marriage To Nick Lachey

"Newlyweds" stars Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey got married in 2002 and split just four years later. Looking back on her time in an extremely public marriage, Simpson cited her union with Lachey as a huge financial no-no, thanks to their lack of prenup.

Amid their marriage, Simpson also founded her eponymous fashion line. Launched in 2005, the Jessica Simpson Collection sold everything from women's clothes to jewelry, shoes, and perfume. After she sold her majority share of the company in 2015, Simpson successfully regained ownership in 2021. Now, the Jessica Simpson Collection has cemented itself as a billion-dollar business.

When asked what her biggest money mistake was in an interview with CNBC, the fashion founder immediately referenced her first marriage. She also opened up about it while talking on "The Dr. Oz Show" (via People), saying, "I wish I would've signed a prenup. The funny thing is that Nick wanted me to sign a prenup but I was so offended. I'm like, 'But we're going to be together for the rest of our lives.'" While this was one of the first financial mistakes Simpson would make, it wasn't the last. Over the years, she would go on to lose a lot of money before landing back on her feet.