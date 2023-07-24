How Jessica Simpson Really Lost So Much Money

As the old saying goes, the higher you climb, the harder you fall. And when you're a multi-hyphenate singer, actor, and fashion mogul worth billions, there are plenty of ways your fortune could fall out from under you — a too-lavish lifestyle, a series of poor choices, or, in Jessica Simpson's case, a business acquisition turned bankrupt.

The "Dukes of Hazzard" star explained in a tell-all interview with Bustle that she was forced to make a difficult decision regarding her billion-dollar fashion brand, the Jessica Simpson Collection. When her business relationship with licensing company Sequential Brands, which bought a majority of JSC in 2015, turned sour, she either had to give up her dream of continuing the company, or liquidate her assets to buy back full ownership.

Ultimately, the "With You" singer chose the latter, liquidating her stock portfolio and putting her California home up for collateral to regain full ownership of the Jessica Simpson Collection in 2021. While this financial rearrangement has been difficult and has caused her to lose a lot of money, Simpson told Bustle that she — with the help of her mother, Tina Ann Drew — believes she's made the right choice.