Tragic Details About Bijou Phillips

The following article mentions sexual assault, drug addiction, and incest.

Bijou Phillips is known to many as the wife of Danny Masterson, the "That '70s Show" star who was convicted of rape in 2023. But Bijou has her own complex life story, complete with troubled parents, a wild party girl phase, and a pretty steady career as an actor, model, and singer.

Bijou, the younger half-sister of "One Day at a Time" star Mackenzie Phillips and Chynna Phillips of Wilson Phillips, had a difficult childhood and was often left to her own devices. Luckily, she was able to deal with the severe substance issues that plagued her parents, and managed to make a name for herself in the indie film scene.

In recent years, Bijou, who is now a mom to daughter Fianna Francis, has kept a low profile and stood by her husband's side through his trial. With Masterson having been given the maximum sentence for the crimes he committed, Bijou is now facing yet another challenging chapter in a life that has been filled with one obstacle after another. Read on to find out more tragic details about Bijou Phillips.