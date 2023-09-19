HGTV Stars Egypt Sherrod And Mike Jackson's Love Story Is More Complex Than We Realized

HGTV power couple Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are known for hit series like "Married to Real Estate" and "Rock the Block." While the two make a great on-screen home improvement team, they're also an aspirational couple off-camera. We previously covered the surprising way the couple met in an exclusive interview from 2022, with Sherrod and Jackson explaining that their romance budded after working together on a renovation project.

"[She] needed some extra hands, and the team that showed up was mine," Jackson shared. "And from that point on, we were inseparable." While this fated renovation site reunion is an important part of their love story, it turns out that this is only a piece of the puzzle. Sherrod and Jackson actually met prior to this particular project, in a different profession altogether, as they both worked in radio entertainment.

Though it was love at first sight for Jackson, it took a little longer for Sherrod to come around, but their chance encounters eventually brought them permanently together. With this in mind, here's everything you need to know about Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson's love story.