Meet Carrie Underwood's 2 Kids, Isaiah And Jacob
Country music star Carrie Underwood and her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, first met in 2008 and quickly fell in love. They got engaged about a year later and tied the knot in Georgia in July 2010. The couple knew they wanted to start a family together and didn't wait too long to make it happen, as the "American Idol" winner announced her first pregnancy on Labor Day in 2014. "In honor of 'Labor' Day, Ace & Penny would like to make an announcement. Their parents couldn't be happier," she captioned an Instagram photo of her two dogs wearing shirts announcing the news. Underwood and Fisher welcomed their first-born son, Isaiah Michael Fisher, in February 2015, but had some fertility struggles in the years that followed. "For my body to not be doing something it was 'supposed to do' was a tough pill to swallow. It reminded me I'm not in control of everything," she told Women's Health in 2020 after suffering three miscarriages.
In 2018, however, the Underwood-Fisher family would grow by one. "Mike and Isaiah and I are absolute over the moon and excited to be adding a little fish to our pond," Underwood said in a video shared on her Instagram account. A few months later, Jacob Bryan Fisher joined the brood. These days, Underwood has fully embraced being a boy mom, and though she does keep her sons' lives private, she has shared a bit about them over the years.
Isaiah Michael Fisher recorded a song with his mom and has hit the ice with his dad
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's oldest son, Isaiah Fisher, was born on February 27, 2015. "Tiny hands and tiny feet ... God has blessed us with an amazing gift," Underwood captioned an Instagram photo of her newborn's hand, announcing his birth. Isaiah, who has the nickname "Izzy," has experienced some really special moments with his mom and dad over the years. In 2019, for example, Isaiah joined his dad at Bridgestone Arena for a memorable (and adorable) puck drop. "Thank you preds fans and @predsnhl for an unforgettable night! Izzy and I had a blast," Fisher captioned an Instagram post at the time.
In 2020, Isaiah actually lent his voice to a song on his mom's first holiday album. "When we recorded, I was able to be in the booth with him and encourage him and try to remind him what words were coming up next, things like that," Underwood told People magazine about being in the studio with her son to record "Little Drummer Boy." Izzy is definitely all boy and loves to do all kinds of outdoorsy things, including fishing and hunting. In September 2022, Fisher shared an Instagram post of Izzy holding what appeared to be a crossbow on National Hunting and Fishing Day. Additionally, Underwood previously shared that Izzy has picked up the athletic gene from his dad and had started playing baseball.
Jacob Bryan Fisher is starting to play baseball like his big brother
Jacob Bryan Fisher was born on January 21, 2019. "His mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle," Underwood captioned an Instagram post announcing the baby's arrival. On Jake's second birthday, Underwood shared a candid Instagram caption about her youngest son. "You are silly and strong. You love to play and sing and follow your big brother around. You are loved. You are cherished. You are an incredible blessing from God," she wrote.
Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood's youngest son truly seems to be the quintessential little brother. Not only does he look up to Isaiah, but he is also following in his footsteps. In August, Underwood took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her littlest dude in a baseball uniform (via Hello! magazine). In the handful of photos that Underwood and Fisher have shared of Jake, he's almost always doing something silly, like wearing sunglasses and ice skates with his Batman pajamas in the house.