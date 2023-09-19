Meet Carrie Underwood's 2 Kids, Isaiah And Jacob

Country music star Carrie Underwood and her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, first met in 2008 and quickly fell in love. They got engaged about a year later and tied the knot in Georgia in July 2010. The couple knew they wanted to start a family together and didn't wait too long to make it happen, as the "American Idol" winner announced her first pregnancy on Labor Day in 2014. "In honor of 'Labor' Day, Ace & Penny would like to make an announcement. Their parents couldn't be happier," she captioned an Instagram photo of her two dogs wearing shirts announcing the news. Underwood and Fisher welcomed their first-born son, Isaiah Michael Fisher, in February 2015, but had some fertility struggles in the years that followed. "For my body to not be doing something it was 'supposed to do' was a tough pill to swallow. It reminded me I'm not in control of everything," she told Women's Health in 2020 after suffering three miscarriages.

In 2018, however, the Underwood-Fisher family would grow by one. "Mike and Isaiah and I are absolute over the moon and excited to be adding a little fish to our pond," Underwood said in a video shared on her Instagram account. A few months later, Jacob Bryan Fisher joined the brood. These days, Underwood has fully embraced being a boy mom, and though she does keep her sons' lives private, she has shared a bit about them over the years.