Prince Harry Encourages Vets To Feel Strong Out Of Uniform (& We Detect A Royal Family Diss)

Here's exactly what Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex had to say about military uniforms at the closing of the Invictus Games in Germany, as reported by The Independent: "For many of you, the uniform that you've been wearing this past week will give you a new story to tell. And for others, it may give your old uniform new meaning. But I'm here to remind you that after all of this, you don't need to rely on a uniform, nor should you ever feel lost without one. Why? Because everything you need is already within you." He didn't directly reference his own military uniform and the fact that he can't wear it any longer without permission from the king, but it sounds like what he wants the Invictus Games participants to feel is the same thing he himself feels — he doesn't need his military uniform to define who he is and his life's purpose.

Harry's military career started in 2004, he served for 10 years in the army, and he did two tours of Afghanistan. In the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," Harry spoke about how close he was to those that he met while in the army. Given that feeling of love he has for those he served with, and his ongoing work with the Invictus Games, it's clear how much Harry wants to support fellow veterans.