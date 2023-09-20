The Real Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's August

When Taylor Swift dropped "Folklore" in July 2020, it marked a new and unexpected era for the pop icon. While the sound of the album was significantly new for Swift, taking a more indie and acoustic quality than her previous pop tunes, songs like "cardigan" and "the 1" quickly became some of her most beloved tracks.

"August" is another fan-favorite, featuring the dreamy, wistful quality and lyrical storytelling that "Folklore" is known for. It's the eighth track on the album, aligning with the eighth month of the year, and was produced by Joe Alwyn and Jack Antonoff in addition to Swift. Instead of taking inspiration from the singer's real life, as many of her other works do, this is one of many tracks from the collection that creates meaning through storytelling.

If you're wondering about the real meaning behind Taylor Swift's "august," then it's important to know that the track is one-third of a narrative trilogy featured in "Folklore." Other than that, you need to look no further than the tune's lyrics to get to the heart of it.