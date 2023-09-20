Whatever Happened To General Hospital's Rick Hearst?

It's been quite some time since we've seen Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) on "General Hospital." The brother of mob kingpin Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and father of Molly Lansing-Davis (Brooke Anne Smith), Ric had his good side, but he was mostly a scheming and slimy attorney. Hearst's birth name is Richard Charles Herbst, but when he started acting, his agent advised him to change it. His first acting gig was as Brian in Frank Henenlotter's cult classic horror film, "Brain Damage," in 1988, in which a parasite named Elmer attaches itself to his brain, forcing him to kill people.

Although Hearst would later become wildly popular as Ric on "GH," he got his start on another soap, "Days of Our Lives," in 1989 where he played Scotty Banning. Down through the years, he appeared on several sudsers, including "Guiding Light," "The Young and the Restless," and "The Bold and the Beautiful." Thus far he has won a total of three Daytime Emmys, one for "GL," and two for "GH," for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, respectively. After leaving "GH" in 2016, Hearst went on to other shows, including "The Vampire Diaries" in 2016 and the reboot of "Dynasty" in 2018. Eventually, he landed in Atlanta, Georgia, owning and operating a eatery called Nonna's Family Kitchen, and he has taught acting as well.