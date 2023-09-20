George, Charlotte And Louis' Souvenirs From Prince William's US Trip Are Adorably Normal

Prince William steps out for a walkabout on his last engagement at a New York firehouse, where he was given an “I ❤️ NY” shirt, and also said he would “one day” love to being the kids pic.twitter.com/a6RCxE4jzk

After the firehouse visit, William, Prince of Wales took some time to greet the crowds outside, and while doing so, he was given three "I Love NY" t-shirts for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. As he shook hands with royal fans, he was asked if he'd bring his three kids to New York City someday, and his answer was yes! We'd love to see those three kids take in the sights of New York.

But a visit with the whole family will likely have to wait until the kids are older since Prince William and Kate's kids are in school and paving their own way. So the "I Love NY" t-shirts might be the closest they get to the Big Apple for a while. Gifts given to the royals during official events are allowed to be worn or used by the royal family, according to The Guardian, so we'll keep an eye out in hopes of spotting the Wales children wearing their New York City shirts.

Prince William's New York trip was originally scheduled for September 2022, but it was postponed because of Queen Elizabeth's death and funeral. When he finally arrived in the United States, he definitely seemed excited to be there, saying, "No one does optimism and ingenuity like the American people, so it's only right we unveil this year's Earthshot finalists in New York City," as reported by Tatler.