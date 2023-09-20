George, Charlotte And Louis' Souvenirs From Prince William's US Trip Are Adorably Normal
William, Prince of Wales visited New York in September 2023, the first time since 2014. He was in the Big Apple for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, and he was flying solo for his busy two-day visit. Prince William announced the finalists for the Earthshot Prize, an environmental initiative that he co-founded, and he met with a number of industry leaders and dignitaries — we got chills seeing Queen Elizabeth's portrait alongside Prince William one year after her funeral during his meeting with the Ecuadorian president.
Prince William also did some things that plenty of New York City tourists like to do. He went for a run in Central Park, and he got some New York City souvenirs for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. When he visited the FDNY firehouse near the 9/11 memorial site, they gave him toy fire trucks and other FDNY swag for his three kids. But that's not all — he's also coming home with some iconic "I Love NY" t-shirts for all three children.
Prince William hopes to bring his kids to New York someday
Prince William steps out for a walkabout on his last engagement at a New York firehouse, where he was given an “I ❤️ NY” shirt, and also said he would “one day” love to being the kids pic.twitter.com/a6RCxE4jzk— Carly Ledbetter (@ledbettercarly) September 19, 2023
After the firehouse visit, William, Prince of Wales took some time to greet the crowds outside, and while doing so, he was given three "I Love NY" t-shirts for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. As he shook hands with royal fans, he was asked if he'd bring his three kids to New York City someday, and his answer was yes! We'd love to see those three kids take in the sights of New York.
But a visit with the whole family will likely have to wait until the kids are older since Prince William and Kate's kids are in school and paving their own way. So the "I Love NY" t-shirts might be the closest they get to the Big Apple for a while. Gifts given to the royals during official events are allowed to be worn or used by the royal family, according to The Guardian, so we'll keep an eye out in hopes of spotting the Wales children wearing their New York City shirts.
Prince William's New York trip was originally scheduled for September 2022, but it was postponed because of Queen Elizabeth's death and funeral. When he finally arrived in the United States, he definitely seemed excited to be there, saying, "No one does optimism and ingenuity like the American people, so it's only right we unveil this year's Earthshot finalists in New York City," as reported by Tatler.