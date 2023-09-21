Inside Edward VIII's Relationship With Wallis Simpson

At first glance, King Edward VIII's romance with the American divorcée, Wallis Simpson, might seem like the stuff of great love stories. After all, it is a real-life tale of a king walking away from the throne to be with the woman he loved. Indeed, in December 1936, Edward signed abdication papers so he could properly ask Wallis to marry him. During this time, it would have been considered indecent for a British king to tie the knot with a twice-divorced woman — and a foreigner at that. Thus, in the spirit of maintaining the respectability of the crown, Edward walked away from his royal responsibilities. Within six months, he and Wallis were wed.

As romantic as this might sound, some sources indicate that Edward and Wallis' relationship was not all roses and butterflies. In fact, as early on as the wedding, Wallis may have had doubts about the whole thing. Vogue's Cecil Beaton — who photographed the wedding — would later write of the not-so-blushing bride, "I feel that she is not in love with him."

And, as the years went on, it is possible that the American divorcée never truly fell for the former king. As the journalist Anna Sebba noted in her book, "That Woman: The Life Of Wallis Simpson, Duchess Of Windsor," Wallis struggled to deal with Edward's idiosyncrasies throughout their marriage. His intense personality and amorous declarations might have been too much for her to bear.