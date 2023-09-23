The Simple Key To Bill & Giuliana Rancic's Thriving Marriage

Bill and Giuliana Rancic first met when she interviewed him for E! News following his win on Season 1 of "The Apprentice" in 2005. While chatting with Huff Post years later, Giuliana revealed that she used to watch the show with her friend, Colette. "Colette's like, 'You need to marry him.' I'm like, 'I do need to marry him.' So that's why when the assignment came up at E! I was all over that," she said.

There was a heavy amount of flirting during Giuliana and Bill's on-camera segment, and they decided to have dinner together shortly after. One thing led to another and Bill was down on one knee two years later. In an interview with ABC News, Bill called getting engaged the "best decision of [his] life."

In the time since, Bill and Giuliana's marriage has survived fame and the couple also skirted the reality television show curse (they starred on "Giuliana & Bill" on The Style Network from 2009 through 2014). These days, they seem to be just as in love as they were the day they got married.

In 2018, the couple shared the key to a happy, healthy marriage that works for them. "We have fun together, that's it," Giuliana told Us Weekly. "We do everything together ... We genuinely like each other, which I think is pretty important, and love each other. But we love spending time with each other and we have a lot of fun," she added.