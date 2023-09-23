The Simple Key To Bill & Giuliana Rancic's Thriving Marriage
Bill and Giuliana Rancic first met when she interviewed him for E! News following his win on Season 1 of "The Apprentice" in 2005. While chatting with Huff Post years later, Giuliana revealed that she used to watch the show with her friend, Colette. "Colette's like, 'You need to marry him.' I'm like, 'I do need to marry him.' So that's why when the assignment came up at E! I was all over that," she said.
There was a heavy amount of flirting during Giuliana and Bill's on-camera segment, and they decided to have dinner together shortly after. One thing led to another and Bill was down on one knee two years later. In an interview with ABC News, Bill called getting engaged the "best decision of [his] life."
In the time since, Bill and Giuliana's marriage has survived fame and the couple also skirted the reality television show curse (they starred on "Giuliana & Bill" on The Style Network from 2009 through 2014). These days, they seem to be just as in love as they were the day they got married.
In 2018, the couple shared the key to a happy, healthy marriage that works for them. "We have fun together, that's it," Giuliana told Us Weekly. "We do everything together ... We genuinely like each other, which I think is pretty important, and love each other. But we love spending time with each other and we have a lot of fun," she added.
Bill and Giuliana Rancic support each other
During her interview with Us Weekly, Giuliana Rancic stressed the importance of being friends with her husband. "We don't just love each other, we like each other. And I think that's really important in a relationship. We're best friends. We're each other's biggest confidant, each other's biggest fan. We support each other," she said.
This isn't the first time that Giuliana has stressed the importance of having Bill in her corner, either. In fact, the couple has truly taken their wedding vows to heart, especially the part about being there for one another "in sickness and in health." When Giuliana was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011, for example, Bill was by her side every step of the way. At the time, the two had been trying to have a baby via IVF, but the shocking diagnosis halted their attempts to start a family. Giuliana underwent a double lumpectomy followed by a double mastectomy.
"Bill was everything," she told CBS News, adding, "I don't know how I would have done it without him." And while that was undoubtedly a challenging time for the couple, their love survived. It seems clear that there's a theme with Bill and Giuliana's relationship and it's even evident in the one thing they've never done since they've been married. "We don't do his-and-hers vacations; I think that's the beginning of the end in many cases," she told Us Weekly.
Bill & Giuliana Rancic are role models for their son
When it came time to revisit starting a family, Bill and Giuliana Rancic hired a gestational surrogate to carry their baby. They welcomed their only son, Edward "Duke" Rancic, in August 2012. "Bill and I are blessed beyond words to welcome Edward into our lives," Giuliana said in a statement given to E! News at the time.
In the years that have followed, Bill and Giuliana have grown together and as a family, with Duke being walking proof of their love for one another. They often share photos of their son on social media and they spend a great deal of time together as a family. In July 2022, Duke accompanied his parents on a trip to Italy and they visited the church where they tied the knot many moons ago.
Bill and Giuliana's healthy marriage is rubbing off on their son without much effort on their part. Their sweet bond is something that he gets to witness day in and day out. "We don't tell him what a good relationship is, we don't tell him what respect is, we show him. I still get butterflies with Bill. I still feel like it's young love, even though we've been together 13 years now," Giuliana told ABC News in 2019.