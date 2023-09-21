Sarah Drew Brings Her Grey's Anatomy Charm To Lifetime's How She Caught A Killer
If you consider yourself a "Grey's Anatomy" fan, then you're probably also a fan of Sarah Drew. The actor first joined the "Grey's Anatomy" cast in the show's sixth season as April Kepner. Before her exit, April went through quite a few ups and downs from traumatic events to major accomplishments. Through it all, fans got to know Drew through her years-long portrayal of April, and it's clear that Drew has some serious acting chops. Lifetime's newest movie takes all of that a step further.
Lifetime is known for its drama-filled TV movies. This fall, the network is premiering its "Ripped from the Headlines" series, which will give fans seven brand-new true-crime dramas. The first premiere on the docket is "How She Caught a Killer," which stars Drew as Detective Linda Murphy in her quest to trap a serial killer.
"How She Caught a Killer" is certainly not a film without flaws. Still, despite its shortcomings, throughout the film, Drew is never one of them. Drew gives this role her all in a way that others wouldn't be able to, and it's clear that while "Grey's Anatomy" may be behind her, there are plenty of incredible characters in Sarah Drew's future.
Grey's Anatomy fans will see the similarities
For "Grey's Anatomy" lovers and true crime aficionados alike, "How She Caught a Killer" is sure to be an entertaining watch. This isn't just because Sarah Drew is a "Grey's Anatomy" fan favorite who puts on a great performance as this film's leading lady. It goes a step further than that since her characters of Linda Murphy and April Kepner aren't entirely lacking in similarities — far from it, in fact.
Both start out green in intimidating jobs where they have to fight for respect and the responsibility they seek. Ultimately, they both work their way to being allowed to take on the roles they want and, against the odds, they more than prove themselves. Both Linda and April endure plenty of trauma thanks to both their careers and their personal lives. Still, these characters' passion for what they do and commitment to making the world a better place gives them strength and propels them forward no matter what gets in their way.
However, just because there are similarities between these two characters doesn't mean that we don't get to see Drew in a new light in this role. Linda has spunk and grit that differ from April's devout religious nature and sometimes Type-A tendencies. Additionally, Linda goes undercover playing another character. Drew manages to make it all work and isn't afraid to bring personality and humor to Linda that plenty of actors taking on this role wouldn't have.
How She Caught a Killer is different from other true crime movies
In a saturated genre of true-crime dramatizations, "How She Caught a Killer" actually does manage to stand out. Its story is unique and intriguing. Most of the intrigue comes from the unusual context provided by the story itself. The time period, the newness of understanding serial killers as well as the means of investigating, and the treatment of sex workers and police dynamics are all unique and interesting details that this story brings to the table. Consequently, it's easy to see why it was about time for a movie about this particular true story to hit our screens.
Still, there are some aspects of this period piece that glaringly don't fit the period, and some performances are in drastically different leagues than others. Nevertheless, for "Grey's" fans who miss seeing April Kepner onscreen, "How She Caught a Killer" will give you the hefty dose of Drew you may be seeking. And, beyond its powerhouse leading lady, the movie also gives viewers insight into an interesting story with some poignant, relevant themes and some welcome, women-focused narratives. Ultimately, "How She Caught a Killer" is a worthy watch for repeat Lifetime viewers, and it just may kickstart your overdue "Grey's Anatomy" rewatch if you happen to be an April Kepner fan.