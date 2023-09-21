Sarah Drew Brings Her Grey's Anatomy Charm To Lifetime's How She Caught A Killer

If you consider yourself a "Grey's Anatomy" fan, then you're probably also a fan of Sarah Drew. The actor first joined the "Grey's Anatomy" cast in the show's sixth season as April Kepner. Before her exit, April went through quite a few ups and downs from traumatic events to major accomplishments. Through it all, fans got to know Drew through her years-long portrayal of April, and it's clear that Drew has some serious acting chops. Lifetime's newest movie takes all of that a step further.

Lifetime is known for its drama-filled TV movies. This fall, the network is premiering its "Ripped from the Headlines" series, which will give fans seven brand-new true-crime dramas. The first premiere on the docket is "How She Caught a Killer," which stars Drew as Detective Linda Murphy in her quest to trap a serial killer.

"How She Caught a Killer" is certainly not a film without flaws. Still, despite its shortcomings, throughout the film, Drew is never one of them. Drew gives this role her all in a way that others wouldn't be able to, and it's clear that while "Grey's Anatomy" may be behind her, there are plenty of incredible characters in Sarah Drew's future.