The Real Reason Melania Trump Refused To Give Donald Trump Her Number When They Met

It would be rare for anyone today to not know who Melania and Donald Trump are. Though businessman and reality star Donald Trump was never a "nobody," his presidency made him infamous while elevating the visibility of his wife Melania Trump as First Lady. But the marriage, the titles, and the now-historic notoriety might have never happened, had Donald played his cards differently with Melania when they first met.

The former supermodel, who hails from Slovenia, went by Melania Knauss in the '90s when she appeared on the cover of publications like Harper's Bazaar and GQ. Around that same time, she and her future husband first met in 1998. To say that she was unimpressed with "The Apprentice" star is an understatement. Trump had reportedly arrived at the Kit Kat Club in New York with a date — fellow model Celina Midelfart.

According to The Cut, Donald Trump was so immediately smitten with Melania, that he made an excuse to get his date Celina Midelfart to go to the restroom just so he could talk to the supermodel who would be the future First Lady. But Melania was a friend of Celina and didn't want anything to do with stealing her beau, ultimately refusing even to give Donald her phone number.